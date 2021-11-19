Winter travel advisory, snow squall warning for Waterloo-Wellington

KITCHENER -

A winter travel advisory has been put in place for Waterloo Region and southern Wellington County, while northern Wellington County is under a snow squall warning.

Environment Canada issued the warning for the Mount Forest and Arthur area early Friday morning. They say five to 10 cm of snow is expected and reduced visibility is anticipated.

The agency advises motorists in Waterloo Region and the Guelph-Erin area adjust travel plans accordingly.

The lake effect snow squalls may continue into the afternoon around Stratford and Goderich.

Snow squall warnings are also in effect for Grey-Bruce and Huron-Perth.