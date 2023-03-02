Winter storm warning upgraded for Waterloo-Wellington

Waterloo region residents should be prepare to dig themselves out for the second time this week as a late winter snowstorm is expected to bring heavy snow and strong winds starting Friday evening into Saturday morning.

On Friday morning, Environment Canada upgraded its existing a winter storm warning, saying 15 to 20 centimetres of snowfall is possible for Waterloo region and northern Wellington County, while as much as 30 cm of snow is possible in Guelph and southern Wellington County.

Snowfall rates of up to 4 cm per hour are possible in Waterloo region, while Guelph and southern Wellington County may see snowfall rates of up to 6 cm per hour.

The national weather agency is warning of significantly reduced visibility due to heavy snow and blowing snow, which may lead to hazardous travel conditions.

Snow is expected to begin late Friday afternoon or early evening, continue into Saturday morning.

Heavy snow in combination with strong easterly winds will create significantly reduced visibility and hazardous travel conditions, the weather agency said.

The weather agency attributed the storm to a Texas low, which is expected to bring “heavy snow and strong winds to a large swath of southern Ontario.”

Environment Canada noted there remains some uncertainty as to where the heaviest snow will fall.

“Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow,” the alert reads. “If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.”