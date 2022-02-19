Winter storm forces OPP to close all roadways in Wellington and Perth counties

Ontario Provincial Police have closed all township and county roadways in both Wellington and Perth counties, as strong winds and heavy snow continue to hinder local driving conditions.

Around 11:45 a.m. Saturday, Perth OPP announced all roads were closed to traffic for the safety of the public and emergency responders.

ROAD CLOSURES: #PerthOPP is advising that ALL Township and County roads in @PerthCounty are now closed. Do not drive on closed roads, for the safety of everyone, including emergency responders. Follow 511 Ontario for additional updates. @NorthPerth1 @WestPerthON @PerthEast ^jj pic.twitter.com/9pONIjoSVG — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) February 19, 2022

In a tweet posted just after noon, Wellington County confirmed all roads were closed by OPP as of 11:35 a.m.

NOTICE: Please be advised that all Wellington County Roads have been closed by the Wellington County OPP as of 11:35am Saturday February 19th 2022 due to weather and road conditions.

— County of Wellington (@wellingtncounty) February 19, 2022

As of 10:36 a.m., OPP West Region Acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk said officers had responded to over 197 crashes throughout Saturday morning.

Motorists are asked to stay home and avoid travel if possible.