KITCHENER -- A wet and windy start to Wednesday, cleared into the afternoon.

The University of Waterloo Weather Station recorded 8.8 mm of rain by Wednesday morning before showers ended.

A westerly wind will remain blustery Wednesday, between 30-50 km/h. Winds gradually ease Wednesday night and although conditions stay partly cloudy fog patches may develop before morning.

Clouds roll in Thursday as another system impacts the province. Scattered showers return through the day for southwestern Ontario.

Lows overnight Thursday to early Friday will remain mild as warmer air helps to bump our temperatures into the 20 degree range Friday afternoon. A strong southwest wind will gust 30-50 km/h through the day ahead of an approaching front.

Behind the cold front temperatures take a turn downward. Values drop drastically late Friday with overnight lows to start the weekend near the freezing mark. There’s a chance of showers Friday as well as the risk of a thunderstorm.

Chilly temperatures continue over the weekend and next week.