WILMOT TOWNSHIP -- Wilmot Township's Canada Day committee won't hold any formal celebrations this year.

The decision comes after the discovery of the remains of 215 Indigenous children at a former residential school site in Kamloops, B.C.

The City of Victoria has already decided it won't hold a celebration in 2021.

The Canada Day in Wilmot Committee announced Monday there will be no official in-person or online celebrations this year. Officials said they want to give space to the Indigenous community in order for them to continue the healing process.

Angie Hallman, the committee's chair, said it seems insensitive to hold a traditional Canada Day celebration this year.

"The Indigenous communities are asking for us to rally around them and to give them space for them to have their trauma and sorrow," Hallman said. "It's possible this year to create a safe space so that they can process and we can navigate forward and look forward."

Hallman said she doesn't know what that will mean for Canada Day in 2022.

In lieu of a traditional Canada Day, the committee is inviting children to decorate a wooden leaf to share what they feel and see, and what their shared hopes are for the future.

The leaves will be collected at the Wilmot Rec Complex and put on display at 251 Jacob St. in New Hamburg.