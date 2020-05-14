KITCHENER -- Wilfrid Laurier University says it is considering other options after a decision to make external webcams mandatory for math exams sparked backlash.

According to a tweet by the account Spotted at Laurier, students in the school’s math department were reportedly notified by the school via email that, to write exams in August, they would be required to have a stand-alone webcam with 720p resolution, and possibly a separate tripod in order to mount it properly.

A screengrab of the alleged email that explains the situation was posted online. It appears to acknowledge that external webcams are currently hard to come by, but adds there would be no alternative options made available to students.

The math department is really telling us that it’s mandatory to buy webcams and tripods that are in short supply because of a pandemic for the course, but I see no price adjustments in my invoice �� pic.twitter.com/y3upkAmkmw — Spotted At Laurier (@SpottedLaurier) May 7, 2020

Students on social media voiced their frustrations about the additional cost, and questioned why built-in laptop webcams were not acceptable. A search online by CTV Kitchener found a number of in-stock webcams that meet the specifications cost between $79 and $100 on BestBuy.ca. A number of more affordable options were sold out.

In a statement, the school says it has “heard the concerns” expressed by students in regards to the upcoming mathematics and statistics exams this summer.

“The university is reviewing the external-webcam requirement and considering options for balancing the protection of academic integrity with the financial realities facing students,” a statement to CTV News from the university reads in part.

The school adds it will be communicating any updates on the situation directly to students. A previous statement posted to the school’s Twitter page also says it will “share options with students who face difficulty meeting this requirement and will respond in detail to our students to answer their questions.”

While the Canadian government has rolled out a number of measures to help students through the COVID-19 pandemic, the Canadian Emergency Student Benefit (CESB), which offers students $1,250 for a four-week period, only opens to students on Friday.