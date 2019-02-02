

CTV Kitchener





The Bruce Peninsula’s very own Wiarton Willie arose from his slumber Saturday morning and didn’t see his shadow, meaning the warmer weather is just around the corner.

The groundhog has been making his forecast for 62 years, and this year Ontario Premiere Doug Ford joined in on the festivities.

“It's even better to be here with the people of Wiarton,” said Ford. “There's a real sense of community, everyone coming together, it's 7 o'clock in the morning, everyone’s walking down the streets, and these are the best people here. I absolutely love them.”

Willie found himself in the majority of other famous woodchucks this Groundhog Day.

In Manitoba, Winnipeg Wyn gave residents a sliver of hope, saying the west is in for an early spring.

In Pennsylvania, Punxsutawney Phil agrees that relief is on the way.

The only groundhog with a differing opinion is Nova Scotia's Shubenacadie Sam, who is calling for six more weeks of winter.