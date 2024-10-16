When is the CP Holiday Train coming to Waterloo Region?

KITCHENER
    Train fanatics and Christmas lovers can mark their calendar – a holiday favourite is on track to return to southern Ontario.

    The CP Holiday Train makes stops throughout the U.S. and Canada during the lead up to the holiday season, bringing colourful displays and musical artists to communities across the country. The tradition also operates as a food drive during a particularly stressful time of the year.

    The train will be running from Nov. 21 until Dec. 20.

    People in Waterloo Region can head to Cambridge or Ayr on Nov. 24 to watch performances from pop-rock band American Authors and Scottish musician K.T. Tunstall.

    Schedule

    • 10 Malcolm Street, Cambridge (4:15 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.)
    • Inglis Street and Wilson Street, Ayr (5:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.)
    • 199 Winniett Street, Woodstock (6:50 p.m. – 7:10 p.m.)

    The full schedule is available online.

