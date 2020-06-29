KTICHENER -- Summer day camps will look a bit different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Camps across Waterloo Region said they're putting measures in place to keep staff and campers safe, which can include physical distancing measures and temperature checks.

At the Schneider Haus National Historic Site, campers will split into groups of four instead of 12, to make sure everyone can maintain two metres of distance.

"Our staff will be wearing personal protective equipment, regular hand washing, monitor temperatures every day," said Katie Anderson, Education Coordinator with Schneider Haus.

Everyone registered in the camp will also get their own set of supplies.

"Instead of having supplies for the campers that they can all access, everyone is getting individual kits so they're not sharing equipment," Anderson said.

Kids registering for camps with the city of Kitchener will see similar measures.

While things might look a little different, Kitchener officials said families are still looking forward to spending time with others after months of possible isolation.

"We're seeing families who really believe that their children have spent a lot of time at home and they're ready for some interaction with their peers," said Lori Palubeski, program manager with the city of Kitchener.

Some families may be hesitant due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the camps said they're focused on having fun while staying safe.

Campers and their parents should also stay home if they're feeling sick.