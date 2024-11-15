KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Hate-motivated graffiti investigation in Kitchener: police

    A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2013. A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2013.
    Waterloo Regional Police are investigating reports of hate-motivated graffiti in Kitchener.

    On Nov. 14, police were called to a sidewalk on Iron Horse Trail, in between Stirling Avenue South and Kent Ave.

    Police said the graffiti found in the area included hate-motivated writing.

    Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777, extension 4499.

