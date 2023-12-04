What happens to Kitchener councillor seat after Aislinn Clancy’s MPP win?

After serving as a Kitchener city councillor since the fall of 2022, Aislinn Clancy will have to resign after winning the Kitchener Centre byelection last week.

On Thursday, Clancy claimed the MPP seat with almost double the amount of votes compared to her nearest rival.

Clancy celebrated her win with Green Party leader and Guelph MPP Mike Schreiner, as well as Mike Morrice, the Green MP for Kitchener Centre.

MAYOR REACTS

At a special council meeting Monday morning, Mayor Berry Vrbanovic congratulated Clancy on her win and commented on her upcoming transition from councillor to MPP.

“She is working with myself and our OMC staff to facilitate that transition. At a future meeting we will be recognizing her as we do all outgoing members of council,” Vrbanovic said.

According to the municipal act, a city councillor voted into provincial office is required to resign their council seat after the results are posted.

Vrbanovic said that typically happens around seven to 10 days after an election. After that, he said, the vacant seat can be filled in numerous ways including through a byelection or appointment.

He noted that the city clerk will bring forward a report, following any resignation, to declare the seat vacant.

The next steps will then be discussed at a meeting in January 2024.