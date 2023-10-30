What do local international students think of Canada's new plan to protect them from fraud?

Hasaf Rehman, an international student at Conestoga College, says foreign students have to be extra careful when planning to move to another country.

“We cannot blindly believe everyone in this world,” Rehman said.

He said he was self-reliant when it came to moving to Canada and did it all himself instead of going to an agency. But many international students do use agencies.

“Many companies in China, they do these papers for me, so I think that's why it was so easy for me,” said Yuchen Yan, from China.

On Friday, the federal government announced a plan to strengthen Canada’s International Student Program to help curb fraud schemes.

The government task force launched in June 2023 and investigated a scheme that dates back to 2017, which saw immigration agents issue fake acceptance letters to get international students into Canada.

Of the 103 cases reviewed so far, roughly 40 per cent of students appeared to be in on the scheme, while the rest were victims of it.

“They just have to catch the bad actors out there. And many times it's a fraudulent agent or [someone] posing as an agent,” said Gary Hallam, senior vice president, International Education, Government & Community Relations at Conestoga College.

Conestoga College said they're pleased with the government's plans that will force schools to confirm letters of acceptance with the immigration department starting Dec. 1.

“We're very engaged with this and take it very, very seriously,” said Hallam.

Conestoga College's Waterloo campus is pictured on Sept. 21, 2023. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)

HOPES NEW PROCESS DOESN'T CAUSE DELAYS

The Conestoga College students association, Conestoga Students Inc. is hoping the new rules do not further delay the process of getting international students into the country, as it is already backlogged.

“So that they're not spending thousands of dollars, booking their flights to get here, planning to come to come to school at a certain time and then they're delayed by a semester or two,” said Nelson Chukwuma, president of Conestoga Students Inc.

Chukwuma said it is important to note that students are the victims.

“People are excited and hopeful to come to a new country and other people see that as a weakness and try to exploit that in general,” he said.

There are also plans to set up a system to recognize post-secondary schools that have higher standards for services, supports and outcomes for international students in time for the next fall semester.

CTV News also reached out to local schools for their reaction to the government’s plan. Here’s what they said:

WILFRID LAURIER UNIVERSITY

In a statement, Wilfrid Laurier University said it welcomed the changes.

“Student success is at the heart of Wilfrid Laurier University's internationalization efforts, which are centred on attracting and supporting engaged international students at every step of their academic journey. International students bring a richness of experiences and perspectives to our campuses that positively impact the entire Laurier community,” the university said. “Laurier welcomes federal measures that aim to protect students, our communities and the integrity of Canada's post-secondary education sector.

UNIVERSITY OF WATERLOO

The University of Waterloo similarly said it was pleased.

“We are encouraged by the federal government’s move to protect international students from fraud. We plan to review the new measures and will continue to work with the federal government and other institutions on collaborative solutions,” David George-Cosh, UW senior manager of media relations and issues management, said in an email.

UNIVERSITY OF GUELPH

The University of Guelph said the new process will provide further support to international students and help safeguard against fraudulent behaviour.

“We look forward to working with the federal government to better understand the process for verifying university letters of acceptance, which will help improve the system for all international students seeking post-secondary education in Canada,” university registrar Lisa Latif said in an email.

“We know international students bring a valuable global perspective that enriches our campuses and student experience. Currently, about six per cent of our total student population are international students. In terms of recruitment, we have taken a very thoughtful and gradual approach that ensures wraparound supports beginning when they accept an offer until after graduation.”