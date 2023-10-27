Local tech group reacts to new rules to help curb international student fraud schemes

ApplyBoard, a tech company based out of Waterloo, is reacting to the announcement of new rules that aim to help curb international student fraud schemes.

Immigration Minister Marc Miller made the announcement Friday in Brampton, Ont., following an investigation earlier this year into more than 100 cases involving fake admission letters.

As part of the new rules, starting Dec. 1, schools that accept international students will have to confirm every applicant’s letter of acceptance with the immigration department.

“I want to stress this point – international students are not the problem,” Minister Miller said on Friday at a press conference. “They come here with hopes and dreams and they’re essential to building this country and the ambitions that we set for ourselves as a country.”

APPLYBOARD REACTS

ApplyBoard launched in Waterloo in 2015 and provides an online platform where students from around the world can apply to top schools in places like Canada, the U.S. and the United Kingdom.

The CEO of the company said while he is pleased with the minister’s announcement he admitted implementing a verification system to crack down on fraud should have been done years ago.

“I think there’s still a lot of details that have yet to come out. But i think the intention and how they are addressing it is actually smart. Because there are challenges. And as [the] minister kind of mentioned, education is provincial not federal so they really need to work hand in hand to support students,” said CEO Meti Basiri, who was an international student himself more than ten years ago.

ApplyBoard also noted that they launched a platform called ApplyProof four years ago that already supports institutions with document verification.

THE INVESTIGATION

The government task force launched in June 2023 and investigated a scheme that dates back to 2017, which saw immigration agents issue fake acceptance letters to get international students into Canada.

“Earlier this year, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) and Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) investigations identified nearly 1,550 study permit applications initially connected to fraudulent letters. In most of those cases, the fraud was detected and the application was refused. In approximately 450 of the remaining cases, fraud was not identified during processing and a study permit was issued,” said a spokesperson for the minister’s office in an email to CTV News. “Of the approximately 450 cases, there were 285 of interest to the Taskforce. As of mid-October, the IRCC taskforce has reviewed 103 cases and determined that 63 students were genuine students. In 40 cases, these individuals were found not to be genuine students.”

NEXT STEPS

The minister said there are also plans to set up a system that benefits schools that have higher standards for services, supports and outcomes for students in time for the next fall semester.

Applicants for those post-secondary institutions would be prioritized when it comes to processing their study permits.

“We recognize the significant social, cultural and economic benefits that international students bring to Canada, and for those benefits to continue, we must address challenges to the integrity of the International Student Program. Through these measures, we are taking action against nefarious actors who have preyed on genuine students for financial gain by identifying every fraudulent letter of acceptance soon after it is submitted,” the ministry said in a news release.

The government said they are aware of additional cases that have not yet been reviewed as they said individuals are still awaiting decisions from the Immigration and Refugee Board.

The government also flagged that charges were laid in June in connection to fraudulent letters for Canadian post-secondary institutions, and noted that they plan to continue to work closely with Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) “to identify and act against unscrupulous actors who take advantage of genuine students.”

With files from The Canadian Press.