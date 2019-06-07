

CTV Kitchener





It’s no secret: the Toronto Raptors craze is in full effect, and it could all come to an end on Monday night.

That’s why cities around the province have jumped on board to emulate their own Jurassic Parks, which began as a tailgating party outside of Maple Leaf Square in Toronto.

But the Raptors frenzy is good news for local fans. Municipalities around the region have pulled together some last-minute efforts in order for fans to watch the game live without going all the way to Toronto.

Here is a list of local Jurassic Parks for game five – tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m.:

Kitchener:

King Street from College to Ontario streets – the city is bringing in a large inflatable screen to show the game

Bobby O’Briens – the restaurant has had its Jurassic Park open since game one against the Golden State Warriors

Waterloo:

Waterloo Public Square – dubbed “WE THE NORTH Square,” the event is open and free to attend. It will also host giant inflatable screens and food trucks

Cambridge:

Civic Square – rain or shine, fans can cheer on the Raptors at Civic Square for games three to seven. A food truck will be on site

Guelph:

Market Square – The road around city hall will be closed from about 6 p.m. for setup. Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie also asked attendees to bring non-perishable food or cash donations

Brantford:

Harmony Square – the city will host its viewing event beginning at 8:30 p.m. Attendees are asked to leave pets at home. No alcohol, smoking or vaping allowed

Stratford:

Market Square – Market Place between Wellington and Downie will be closed to traffic from 6 p.m. for the viewing parties for the remaining games