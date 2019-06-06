

CTV Kitchener





You could call it the Raptors effect: some local basketball associations say they’re seeing more interest in the sport as excitement and the fan base for the Toronto Raptors grows.

Basketball summer camps are filling up quicker than usual. The Wildhawks Basketball Association says their summer spots are selling out earlier than ever.

They credit that to the excitement of watching the Raptors make it to the NBA finals, and they’re not the only organization getting a boost.

“As long as kids are picking up a basketball at a young age, they’re going to discover how much they enjoy the sport,” says John Illingworth, president of the KW Youth Basketball Association.

He says they’re expecting more players to register next season, calling it a low-cost sport like soccer.

The association has received a “massive increase in interest” by phone and email as parents look to the beginning of next season.

The KWYBA says the success of Kitchener Jamal Murray has also contributed to the success. In the next ten years, the association believes it will have to plan with the city for the sport’s growth.