KITCHENER -- The Ontario Provincial Police confirmed Tuesday that two of its uniform members have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

According to a news release from London OPP, the members work at the Wellington OPP detachment.

Their names have been withheld to respect their privacy.

The OPP says it was made aware of the diagnoses on March 29 and March 30, respectively.

Both officers are in isolation and recovering, the OPP says.