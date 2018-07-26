

CTV Kitchener





The Ontario Provincial Police say one of their officers has been charged with two offences under the Criminal Code.

The Ontario Provincial Police Professional Standards Bureau, with the assistance of the West region OPP Crime Unit, began an investigation on June 5 following allegations of wrongdoing by one of its members.

They say Sergeant Shawn Jones with the Wellington County Detachment has been charged with Obstruct of Justice and Breach of Trust.

Jones has been working with the OPP for 29 years.

He has been suspended with pay and is scheduled to appear in Guelph court August 28, 2018.