Weapons seized during disturbance call in Guelph

A Guelph woman has been arrested and multiple weapons have been seized after police responded to reports of a disturbance.

Guelph police were told several young people were fighting near Westwood Road and Willow Road just after 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

When officers arrived in the area they found a woman who matched the description of one of the people involved in the fight. Officers seized a Glock-style BB gun, pepper spray, and a knife.

The 18-year-old woman has been charged with failing to comply with an undertaking.