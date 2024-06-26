KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Weapons seized during disturbance call in Guelph

    Handcuffs are seen in this file photo. Handcuffs are seen in this file photo.
    Share

    A Guelph woman has been arrested and multiple weapons have been seized after police responded to reports of a disturbance.

    Guelph police were told several young people were fighting near Westwood Road and Willow Road just after 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

    When officers arrived in the area they found a woman who matched the description of one of the people involved in the fight. Officers seized a Glock-style BB gun, pepper spray, and a knife.

    The 18-year-old woman has been charged with failing to comply with an undertaking.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Things a pediatrician would never let their child do

    As summer begins for most children around Canada, CTV News spoke with a number of pediatric health professionals about the best practices for raising kids, and how the profession has evolved since the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News