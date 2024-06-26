Weapons seized during disturbance call in Guelph
A Guelph woman has been arrested and multiple weapons have been seized after police responded to reports of a disturbance.
Guelph police were told several young people were fighting near Westwood Road and Willow Road just after 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
When officers arrived in the area they found a woman who matched the description of one of the people involved in the fight. Officers seized a Glock-style BB gun, pepper spray, and a knife.
The 18-year-old woman has been charged with failing to comply with an undertaking.
London
-
Vast majority of London’s parkland now off limits to homeless encampments
Londoners experiencing homelessness must now navigate a more complex and restrictive set of rules about where they can set up a tent or make-shift shelter.
-
Trees topple in some London neighbourhoods after brief storm blows through
CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison said sunshine will start your Tuesday, 'A nice mix of sun and cloud, winds picking up out of the south as we head into the afternoon.'
-
Council rebuffs Farhi Holdings’ land deal and confirms plan to build new city hall on current property
A last ditch effort to investigate constructing a new city hall building in the heart of downtown London was shot down by a majority of city council.
Windsor
-
OPP release names in death investigation in Harrow
Essex County OPP have released the names of four family members in an ongoing death investigation in Harrow.
-
School board meeting shut down, police called over disruptions
A special meeting of the Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) was dissolved after numerous disruptions from members of the public.
-
Video appears to show vehicle T-boned by school bus at red light
Three students were on a school bus that allegedly ran a red light, colliding with an SUV passing through an intersection on June 19.
Barrie
-
First appearance by Insp. Valarie Gates on second charge of discreditable conduct under Police Services Act
A high-ranking Barrie Police Service officer facing a second count of discreditable conduct made her first appearance in a virtual Police Services Act hearing Wednesday morning.
-
$600K worth of stolen goods retrieved during Huron-Perth bust
One man has been charged with possession of a stash of stolen goods and machinery.
-
Barrie celebrates Canada Day with pop-up parties
Barrie's Canada Day On The Move celebrations share the fun downtown, as well as in three city parks.
Northern Ontario
-
One of Canada's most popular vehicles recalled over transmission issue; 95,000 impacted
One of the country's most popular vehicles is being recalled in Canada due to a transmission issue that may impact tens of thousands of drivers.
-
Indigenous burial grounds in northern Ont. to be protected
Ancient burial grounds in the Town of Blind River will soon be marked, and blocked off to the public.
-
Ottawa
-
Vehicle driven into a home in Ottawa's west end
There were no reports of injuries after a car crashed into a home in Kanata, the fourth time a vehicle has been driven into a home in Ottawa in June.
-
Here's a look at the Ottawa Senators new jersey for next season
The National Hockey League and Fanatics released images of the Fanatics Authentic Pro NHL on-ice uniforms for the Senators and all NHL clubs Wednesday morning.
-
Royal Canadian Air Force to hold practice flypast over Ottawa on Wednesday ahead of Canada Day
The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) will hold a flypast over downtown Ottawa and LeBreton Flats on Wednesday, as part of preparations for Canada Day. Aircraft are scheduled to fly over Ottawa between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Toronto
-
-
Unidentified human remains found inside tent in downtown Toronto, police say
Toronto police are seeking the public’s assistance identifying a woman’s human remains found inside a tent in downtown Toronto.
-
Was a Toronto byelection a wake-up call on Trudeau's approach to antisemitism?
An organizer who encouraged Jewish residents to vote against the Liberals in this week's Toronto byelection suggests a rise in antisemitism motivated many to show up at the polls.
Montreal
-
Here are the 10 most dangerous intersections for Montreal cyclists
Researchers out of McGill University say there is a critical need for safer cycling infrastructure around certain intersections in Montreal after pinpointing 10 troubling spots in a recent survey.
-
Teen driver, passenger in hospital after crash in Montreal's West Island
Two people are in hospital, including a teenage driver, after a crash on Highway 20 in Beaconsfield in Montreal's West Island.
-
Woman in hospital after crashing into parked car in Villeray
A 69-year-old woman is in hospital after the car she was in collided with a parked vehicle in Montreal's Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension.
Atlantic
-
Emergency alert issued in Lunenburg County cancelled after 'dangerous man' arrested: N.S. RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP has arrested a man in connection with an emergency alert issued in Lunenburg County Wednesday morning.
-
New experience in Halifax gets people up close and personal to the ocean's most feared predator
Atlantic Shark Expeditions launched a new shark cage experience which gives brave attendees a chance to get up close and personal with the oceans most feared predator.
-
Winnipeg
-
LIVE AT 10 AM
LIVE AT 10 AM RCMP, Manitoba Crown to update Carberry bus crash investigation
Manitoba RCMP and the province’s Crown prosecution service will provide an update on the investigation into a deadly bus crash near Carberry, Man. one year ago.
-
Winnipeg firefighters rescue two trapped inside apartment during fire
A Wednesday morning fire at an apartment building in Winnipeg has sent two people to the hospital.
-
Métis music legend Ray St. Germain dead at 83
A well-known Metis musician has died after a years-long battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Calgary
-
WestJet mechanics issue strike notice for possible job action Friday
WestJet says it faces a possible strike by its mechanics starting as early as Friday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Significant amounts of rain expected in Alberta and B.C.; Calgary forecasting over 30mm
In what is looking to be one of those “perfect storm” scenarios, a low pressure system moving in to Alberta has already prompted rainfall warnings along the northern edge of the Rockies.
-
Coutts murder-conspiracy trial to see more video of accused talking with police
The trial of two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., is expected to hear more from one of the accused in a video statement he gave to police.
Edmonton
-
Smith tells Trudeau Alberta will opt out of federal dental plan
Alberta is opting out of the federal dental plan, the premier told the Canadian government late Tuesday afternoon.
-
Convicted sexual offender to live in Edmonton, police warn
Edmonton police are warning the public about the release of a convicted sexual offender into the city who they believe could offend again.
-
Police investigating at 82 Avenue apartment building
Police taped off the entrance to an apartment building east of Whyte Avenue early Wednesday morning.
Vancouver
-
Families hold rally calling for rebuild of Port Coquitlam school destroyed in fire
Eight months since a devastating fire ripped through Hazel Trembath Elementary School in Port Coquitlam, the lot now sites empty with gravel.
-
'No fun city': Calls to extend hours at Vancouver beaches
Some Vancouver residents want hours to be extended at city beaches during the summer, criticizing the current bylaw and questioning its enforcement.
-
Transit police campaign targets drivers in Vancouver bus lanes
In a targeted campaign aimed at keeping bus lanes clear for transit vehicles, Metro Vancouver Transit Police have ticketed close to three hundred drivers so far this week.