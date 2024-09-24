Police look to identity suspects in Kitchener break and enter
Waterloo Regional Police are seeking the public’s assistance with a break-and-enter investigation in Kitchener.
Officers were called to the Deer Ridge neighbourhood early Tuesday morning.
According to police, at around 4:40 a.m., two people entered a home while the homeowners were sleeping.
“The suspects were targeting keys belonging to the vehicles in the driveway,” police said in a media release. “The homeowners woke up to the sound of the suspects in their home and camera alerts, and the suspects fled on foot.”
They were unsuccessful in stealing the vehicles.
It’s believed the suspects were dropped off and picked up by another vehicle, which police say may have been circling the neighbourhood before the break-in.
One of the suspects is described as a male with a thin build, wearing a grey hoodie, grey gloves, grey Nike Tech Fleece track pants with a black zipper and white shoes.
The other was also described as a male with a thin build, wearing a black hoodie, black face mask, red gloves, black track pants and white shoes.
Anyone with video footage of the neighbourhood is asked to upload it here.
Any other information can be forwarded to the Break, Enter, and Vehicle Theft team at BEVT@wrps.on.ca.
