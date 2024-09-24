KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Regional police search for missing woman

    Police say Lixian is described as East Asian, 5’2”, approximately 100 lbs, and has shoulder length black hair. (WRPS) Police say Lixian is described as East Asian, 5’2”, approximately 100 lbs, and has shoulder length black hair. (WRPS)
    Share

    Waterloo Regional Police are seeking the public’s help to locate a 29-year-old woman.

    Police say Lixian is described as East Asian, 5’2”, approximately 100 lbs, has shoulder length black hair and was carrying a pink Jansport backpack at the time of her disappearance.

    Officials say Lixian is known to frequent the Waterloo Region, Toronto and Niagara Falls areas.

    There are concerns for Lixian’s well-being, police said.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Waterloo Crime Stoppers. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Debate gets testy as MPs consider confidence motion in PM Trudeau

    MPs debated the first non-confidence motion of the fall House of Commons sitting today, seeing Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre push once again for a snap election. But with votes secured to keep them afloat, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals were quick to turn the discussion into a referendum on the Conservative alternative.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News