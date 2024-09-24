Regional police search for missing woman

Waterloo Regional Police are seeking the public’s help to locate a 29-year-old woman.

Police say Lixian is described as East Asian, 5’2”, approximately 100 lbs, has shoulder length black hair and was carrying a pink Jansport backpack at the time of her disappearance.

Officials say Lixian is known to frequent the Waterloo Region, Toronto and Niagara Falls areas.

There are concerns for Lixian’s well-being, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Waterloo Crime Stoppers.