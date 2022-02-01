‘We’re all staffed up and ready to go’: Road crews prepare for another major snow dump

Just two weeks after one of the biggest snowstorms that southern Ontario has seen in decades, Region of Waterloo road crews are getting ready to go another round with Mother Nature.

Up to 20 cm of snow is expected in Waterloo Region Wednesday and Thursday, and local plows will again be tested.

"We've been monitoring the potential storm coming for the last few days," said Emil Marion, manger of transportation operations for the Region off Waterloo.

The region says crews just finished cleaning up after the last storm.

"The lifting of the snow has been problematic just because there's so much of it and it all has to be removed almost at the same time," said Marion.

The last major dumping resulted in a snow event that lasted three days, as the cities tried to play catch up in clearing roads and sidewalks. But the region says its trucks are now primed and ready.

"We'll be running 12 trucks through the day, through the night (and) we’re all staffed up and ready to go," said Marion.

"Our staff have been very diligent in the safety procedures for COVID," he continued. "And it’s really paid off, we've been in really good shape."

Beyond the machines and the people, the region says it also has enough salt to make it through the winter.