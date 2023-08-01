'We need protection': Victim of intricate Ont. fraud scams speaks out
One of many victims of an intricate Ontario fraud scheme is sharing his story in hopes of seeing change in the province.
Kitchener resident Ian Craig has seven Notice of Security Interests (NOSIs) on his property totalling more than $150,000.
A NOSI can be placed on a home without the homeowner’s knowledge, binding them to a contract they must pay before they can sell or refinance their home.
All the NOSIs on Craig’s home were put their by alleged scammers without his knowledge.
“It didn’t scare me, it just made me totally, totally angry that they could do this and get away with it,” Craig said.
SENIORS TARGETED
Det. Adam Stover with the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Organized Financial Crime Team said many of the scams they’re currently investigating stem from 2012 to 2018. During that time, door-to-door HVAC companies were locking seniors into contracts for items like air conditioners, furnaces or filters.
“It was a 10-year long contract, a 120-month lease, with high interest rates on it,” Stover explained. “That contract would then be taken and sold to a B Lender, so a different bank – not one of your main banks, but a B Lender.”
Typically, the B Lender would buy the contract at a discounted rate. The door-to-door scammer would make money from that sale.
“Then that B Lender would take that contract, and to ensure they were going to get paid, they would register a Notice of Security Interest on title.”
The NOSI would be placed on the home without the property owner’s knowledge.
Kitchener's Ian Craig is out thousands of dollars, and on the hook for much more, after falling victim to home improvement-related scams. He spoke to CTV Kitchener's Stefanie Davis on July 31, 2023. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)
In 2018, door-to-door sales became illegal in Ontario, but Stover said some scammers kept a list of the people they had sold to between 2012 and 2018.
In some cases, like Craig’s, they looped back to target the same people again. From 2021 to 2022, seven NOSIs were placed on Craig’s home under four different company names. They range from about $13,000 to $40,000.
Two people who were charged by Waterloo regional police in July allegedly targeted Craig, posing as consultants who could help him clear the NOSIs from his property. He paid them tens of thousands of dollars for what he thought were consulting and legal fees.
Det. Stover said they allegedly offered Craig a home appraisal for a mortgage to pay for the NOSIs, but police intercepted in time.
Speaking generically about the scams, Stover said it’s essentially a race for investigators to stop them before they go too far.
“If we don’t get to them, that money is going to get converted by a mortgage and then [homeowners] are going to lose that. If we can get to them before that NOSI is converted, we can get a civil lawyer. It might cost them a little bit of money, but it costs $10,000 to save $80,000 worth of Notice of Securities,” he explained.
“We’ve ran into victims at all different stages.”
VICTIM SAYS PROTECTION NEEDED
Craig said he was going through an emotional time when some of the scams happened and wasn’t paying close attention.
“This is not right, for people who have invested in their homes, that somebody comes along and puts [NOSIs] on it for half of it,” he said. “The way they can take advantage of people is just disgusting. This is why we need protection.”
He’s now working with lawyer Dennis Crawford in hopes of getting the NOSIs dropped from his home.
Det. Stover said some victims he’s worked with have lost their homes over these scams, adding there are likely more victims who don’t know there are NOSIs on their homes.
“There’s going to be victims out there that are facing foreclosure and have no idea, we have no idea, about them. They’re not getting the help they need and they’ll just sell their house,” he said.
WHAT IF YOU THINK YOU MIGHT BE A VICTIM?
Det. Stover said if people are concerned that they have been targeted, they can conduct a parcel search on their property to check if there is a NOSI on it.
“If you’re concerned about it, contact a family member who may be knowledgeable in it, or even a lawyer, to run a parcel search,” Stover said.
“They can even go down to the [Land Registry Office] and have that search done.”
He said the documents can be complex to review, but they show everything listed for the house.
“That’s the best way to find out what’s going on with your property,” Stover explained.
“If you are in that situation, then contact your local police service, Waterloo regional police or contact the OPP.”
He added there are problems in every region of Ontario.
This part one of a two-part series. The second part, focusing on legislation loopholes some fraudsters are taking advantage of, will be published Wednesday.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating after 18 years of marriage.
N.S. flooding: Body found in Advocate Harbour believed to be missing youth
The RCMP says a body found in Advocate Harbour, N.S., is believed to be that of a youth who went missing during torrential flooding in Nova Scotia almost two weeks ago.
Mental health care access, electronic options, surgical backlogs: Report lays out health-care overhaul priorities
The Canadian Institute for Health Information has released a new report which lays out the key areas that governments need to focus on in order to improve struggling health-care systems, including collecting more comprehensive data, addressing surgical backlogs, retaining workers and improving mental health care access.
The world's resource bank is 'empty': Here's what that means
August 2 marks Earth Overshoot Day, a grim milestone that showcases nature is not able to keep up with human consumption. For the rest of this year, humans will be 'overdrawing' the planet's resources, a new report says.
An American woman is charged with conspiring to kill her husband in the Bahamas
An American woman has been arrested and charged in the Bahamas for conspiring to kill her husband several months after the couple filed for divorce, a police news release and court documents viewed by CNN show.
Texas police officer holds innocent family at gunpoint after making typo while running plates
A Texas police department is apologizing after a typo made while checking a license plate resulted in officers pulling over what they wrongly suspected was a stolen car and then holding an innocent Black family at gunpoint.
Canadian workers nearing retirement would defer if hours, stress reduced: Statistics Canada
A recent report from Statistics Canada shows a desire among many older workers to extend their working years if given the option to reduce their hours and manage workplace stress effectively.
All news in Canada will be removed from Facebook, Instagram within weeks: Meta
Discovering news articles and videos on Facebook and Instagram will soon become a relic of the past, as Meta announced it is officially ending news availability in Canada.
Singh confronts 'homophobic' heckler at event in Newfoundland
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was quick to clap back at a drive-by heckler on Tuesday, inviting the man to "have a conversation" with him instead of shouting expletives out of his car window.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating after 18 years of marriage.
-
OPP lay charges after four women report being sexually assaulted
A Central Huron resident is charged after police said four different female victims reported being assaulted on Tuesday evening.
-
Amazon announces opening date for southern Ontario fulfillment centre
In advance of the opening, Amazon said it will start hiring in September with a goal of hiring more than 1,000 regular full-time employees.
Windsor
-
LaSalle girl to have her face appear in Times Square
An eight–year-old girl from LaSalle will soon have her face plastered in New York’s Time Square.
-
Remains found near base of Ambassador Bridge
Windsor police say a tooth was discovered in the 2300 block of Riverside Drive West.
-
Elderly woman injured in 'unprovoked attack' downtown Windsor
Windsor police have charged a man after he allegedly attacked an elderly woman “unprovoked” downtown Tuesday morning.
Barrie
-
Fire at Owen Sound restaurant causes $1.5M in damages
A restaurant in Owen Sound is shut down for an extended period after a fire caused significant damage to the building Tuesday.
-
OPP seek suspect after pedestrian hit in Tottenham
Nottawasaga OPP is asking the driver responsible for injuring a pedestrian in Tottenham to come forward.
-
Gymnast's international medals pinched from home in Chatsworth
It's not clear when the medals and memorabilia were taken, but their loss was reported to the police on July 4.
Northern Ontario
-
Father, son from Timmins killed in northern Ontario ATV crash
A father and son from Timmins have been identified as the victims in a fatal ATV crash Monday involving a pickup truck in northern Ontario. It is the second deadly ATV crash in the region in less than two weeks.
-
Timmins senior on scooter charged with sexually assaulting women
A 71-year-old Timmins man accused of accosting and groping women on the street while operating a motorized mobility scooter has been charged with sexual assault and police say there may be more victims.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating after 18 years of marriage.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating after 18 years of marriage.
-
2 people killed in crash in Ottawa's east end
Two men are dead and a woman suffered for life-threatening injuries in a fiery two-vehicle crash in Ottawa's east end. The crash occurred at the intersection of St. Laurent Boulevard and Montreal Road at approximately 12:25 a.m. Wednesday.
-
Lanark horse tests positive for eastern equine encephalitis virus
Health officials say a horse in Lanark County recently tested positive for EEEV, which is normally found in wild birds but can occasionally spread to horses and humans through a mosquito bite.
Toronto
-
Ontario spent $7B less than planned this year, FAO report finds
The Ontario government has spent about $7 billion less than planned this year, according to the province’s budget watchdog, including about $1.6 billion less in healthcare.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating after 18 years of marriage.
-
Roughly 5,000 people without power in Burlington, Ont. after fire
A large fire in a residential neighbourhood under construction in Burlington has left thousands of people without power.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating after 18 years of marriage.
-
Quebec to ban flavoured vaping products on Oct. 31
The sale of flavoured vaping products will be prohibited in Quebec as of Oct. 31. A new regulation announced Wednesday morning by the Quebec government will also limit the maximum nicotine concentration of these products, and require certain information be included on the products and their packaging.
-
Montreal's new REM line takes wrong turn, leaves passengers stranded in the garage
After a night at the movies on Montreal's South Shore on Monday, Michel-André Grégoire and his wife got an exclusive tour of the city's new light-rail train garage, but all they really wanted was to go home.
Atlantic
-
N.S. flooding: Body found in Advocate Harbour believed to be missing youth
The RCMP says a body found in Advocate Harbour, N.S., is believed to be that of a youth who went missing during torrential flooding in Nova Scotia almost two weeks ago.
-
'Colton wouldn’t want us sad forever': Six-year-old Nova Scotia flooding victim remembered
Hundreds of people packed into Windsor United Church Tuesday afternoon to celebrate the life of Colton Arthur Sisco, a six-year-old boy who was swept away amid flash flooding in Nova Scotia on July 22.
-
'Holy liftin’!': N.S. man hooks great white shark while striped bass fishing
Striped bass fishing is one of the most popular forms of angling in Maritime waters, but one fishermen hooked more than a big striper Sunday.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba government promises $1.5B for Winnipeg hospital in lead up to election
The Manitoba government is promising what it calls the biggest health-care capital investment in the province's history.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating after 18 years of marriage.
-
Here's how much rain fell in Winnipeg during Tuesday's storm
A thunderstorm touched down in southern Manitoba on Tuesday, bringing heavy rain and strong winds throughout Winnipeg and southern Manitoba.
Calgary
-
Sentencing arguments to be heard in hit-and-run death of Calgary police officer
Sentencing arguments for a young man convicted of manslaughter in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer are scheduled to be heard on Wednesday.
-
'Just not true': Plaintiff in sex abuse lawsuit upset over Calgary Stampede apology
One of the three dozen men behind a sexual abuse lawsuit filed against the Calgary Stampede says its apology after a partial court settlement last week falls short.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating after 18 years of marriage.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating after 18 years of marriage.
-
'They definitely tarnish the image of our city': Senior visiting family in Edmonton attacked on LRT train
A woman visiting family in Edmonton was attacked on the LRT over the weekend.
-
Fire put out at downtown Edmonton house
Firefighters were called to a house fire in central Edmonton early Wednesday morning.
Vancouver
-
Langley brewery’s decision to halt future drag events met with backlash
A brewery in Langley, B.C., is facing backlash after its owner decided to halt future drag events—including one scheduled for Pride weekend this month.
-
Vancouver adds voices to calls to search Winnipeg landfill for Indigenous homicide victims
Voices in Vancouver are amplifying calls to search a Winnipeg landfill for the bodies of missing and murdered Indigenous women.
-
Province to provide update on record wildfire season and unprecedented drought levels across B.C.
The province is set to provide an update Wednesday on British Columbia's wildfire and drought situation.