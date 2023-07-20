Multiple people arrested for scams targeting Waterloo Region homeowners

Waterloo regional police have made arrests in two separate fraud investigations with losses totalling a combined $1.7 million.

Both schemes targeted homeowners in Waterloo Region and other areas of Ontario.

Police released information about both of them on Thursday.

In the first case, police said the accused told homeowners they were entitled to money through a lawsuit against HVAC companies involving products they’d previously purchased, like air conditioners, furnaces, HEPA filters and water filtration systems.

Homeowners were told they could only receive the money through home renovations. Using high-pressure tactics, the accused allegedly convinced the victims to sign contracts.

Contractors working with the accused would then complete quick and often poor-quality renovations at the victims’ homes, police said.

Then in the days or weeks that followed, the accused would use the information from the contracts to take out liens against the victims’ homes for amounts ranging from $40,000 and $70,000, police said.

Police have arrested a 32-year-old man from Pickering in connection to the scheme. He’s charged with eight counts of fraud exceeding $5,000.

Police say the potential total loss is valued at $1 million.

SCAMMERS IMPERSONATE FINANCIAL ADVISORS

A 33-year-old Hamilton man and a 28-year-old man from Oakville are also facing fraud charges in connection to a separate investigation.

Waterloo regional police said the pair pretended to be in the debt consolidation business, specializing in helping people pay off liens against their homes.

They allegedly used high-pressure tactics to convince victims to take out multiple mortgages, leveraging their home’s equity. The money was used to pay off the liens, with all additional money redirected to companies owned by the scammers. The men also paid themselves consulting fees, lending fees and charged the victims for overpriced renovations.

Police said several victims have been identified across the province, including three in Waterloo Region, one in Oakville and one in Welland. The total loss to the victims is estimated at $700,000.

Asked if investigators believed the two cases may be connected, police said they are separate.

TIPS FOR OWNERS

Police are offering this advice to homeowners to avoid scams: