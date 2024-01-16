'We can’t win': Canada’s largest supermarket chain faces criticism for axing deep discounts on expiring food

Loblaw Companies Ltd. and their stores across Canada are putting an end to its long-standing practice of offering 50 per cent off discounts on soon-to-expire food items – changing it to 30 per cent off.

The company owns variety of grocery stores like Loblaws, Zehrs, No Frills, Valu-Mart and The Real Canadian Superstore.

Sylvain Charlebois, director of the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University, received an email confirming the change.

“We’re now moving towards a more predictable and consistent offering, including more consistency with our competitors,” said Catherine Thomas, Loblaw’s vice-president of communications, in an email to Charlebois.

CTV News Kitchener reached out to Loblaw for comment but did not hear back by our deadline.

Charlebois said the company needs to rethink their approach at a time when grocery prices are at an all-time high.

“Almost one in five Canadians are looking for these deals on a regular basis,” he explained. “You’re basically telling 20 per cent of Canadians: ‘From now on, you have to pay more at the grocery store.’”

Charlebois said Loblaw is acting like they care more about their margins than consumers.

LOCAL REACTION

Kitchener resident Carol Spooner said she always shops for deals but admits it’s getting harder to find them – even at No Frills in Kitchener, the discount store where she regularly shops.

“Prices are going up and they’re shrinking [package] sizes. So we can’t win,” Spooner told CTV News.

It’s a big move for a company that earned $44 billion in 2023’s first quarter.

“They can obviously afford it, so it just kind of feels like we’re being taken advantage of even further,” said Ashley McLaughlin, a shopper in Waterloo.

Some question the discount change when the food would go to waste if it wasn’t purchased.

“I think they’re going to be throwing away a lot more, which really sucks, because food waste is already so rampant,” McLaughlin added.

Others said consumers don’t have much of a choice and they’ll take what they can get.

“At least you’re getting a bit of a discount,” said Brenda from Kitchener. “You eat what you can afford.”

WHAT CAN BE DONE?

Ellen Roseman, an expert on personal finance and consumer issues, shared tips for shoppers.

She said they can buy grocery store memberships and find great deals, or look for “naturally imperfect” fruits and vegetables, which may have grown improperly and look unappetizing, but still taste the same and come at a discounted rate.

“Some food preparation has to be done. If you just go out shopping without a plan, it can be hard to get good value. But knowing what meals you want to cook and having a plan can help you in the long run,” she explained.

-- With files from CTV National News