KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health has reported another 12 cases of COVID-19 in the region since Wednesday, bringing the total to 129.

The numbers were updated on the region's website on Thursday morning.

Of those, 29 cases have been resolved. Two people have died from the virus.

A total of 2,050 tests have been administered in the region, with 1,430 of those coming back negative. The results of 491 are still pending.

