KITCHENER -- Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph's top doctor has ordered all Old Order Mennonite churches and schools to close to help address the growing risk of COVID-19.

Dr. Nicola Mercer, Medical Officer of Health, has also ordered members of the community to follow health instructions and gathering restrictions.

Public health officials said there are two known outbreaks in the community and "uptake of public health measures has been low." They also said they know of confirmed cases, but haven't been able to conduct contact tracing.

“I am saddened by the need for this extraordinary step,” Dr. Mercer said in a news release. “I do not take the issuing of Section 22 Orders lightly, but COVID-19 poses a serious health risk to the Old Order Mennonite Community and to all of us in the region. Sometimes we need to make difficult decisions to prevent the unchecked spread of this virus.”

The health unit said preventing transmission hot spots is necessary to contain the disease.

Officials will continue working with the community to help slow the spread of COVID-19.