Wayne Gretzky Parkway closed in Brantford due to falling concrete

KITCHENER -

The Wayne Gretzky Parkway Bridge in Brantford remains closed after concrete began falling from the overpass onto Highway 403.

Provincial police told CTV News a vehicle struck the overpass while driving under it at around 4:13 p.m.

No one has been injured but OPP say two vehicles were damaged by falling concrete.

OPP are still looking for the vehicle that struck the overpass. They want to speak to the driver of a black Western Star dump truck that was puling an excavator and a trailer. They're asking anyone with a dash cam that was in the area at the time to give them a call.

The bridge is expected to be closed until Saturday morning when an engineer from the Ministry of Transportation will assess the damage.

OPP have also closed the westbound lanes of the 403.

Drivers and pedestrians are being asked to avoid the area.