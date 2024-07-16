KITCHENER
    • Waterloo woman seriously hurt after being struck by truck, fail-to-remain driver sought by police

    A 19-year-old woman from Waterloo has been seriously hurt after being struck by a transport truck Monday.

    Waterloo Regional Police said at around 11:05 a.m., emergency services were called to the area of Fairway Road South and Wilson Avenue after receiving reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and transport truck.

    The 19-year-old suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

    Police said the driver in question failed to remain at the scene.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have been in the area at the time and has dashcam footage is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

