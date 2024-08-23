KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police release photo after Cambridge jewelry store theft

    Waterloo Regional Police Service released this photo of a male they are trying to identify as part of a theft investigation. (Courtesy: Waterloo Regional Police Service) Waterloo Regional Police Service released this photo of a male they are trying to identify as part of a theft investigation. (Courtesy: Waterloo Regional Police Service)
    Waterloo Regional Police are trying to identify a male after a theft at a Cambridge jewelry store.

    Investigators said they were called to the store at the Cambridge Centre Mall on Wednesday around 7 p.m. after a reported theft.

    Police are trying to identify a male they believe was involved in the incident.

    Anyone with more information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777.

