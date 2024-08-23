Guelph entrepreneur turns thrift store fabrics into one-of-a-kind sweaters
A Guelph entrepreneur has created a business inspired by his hobby of thrifting.
He takes different fabrics and patterns from thrift store items and turns them into one-of-a-kind sweaters.
Evan Carr, 22, uses the garage of his family home to pump out products for his company the Travelling Gallery.
“100 per cent recycled clothing,” Carr said, referring to the focus of his business.
He goes all over Waterloo Region and Wellington County in search of secondhand sweaters as well as unique fabrics.
“Blankets, an old quilt, a placemat,” said Carr, listing off some of the items he’s incorporated into sweaters.
He learned how to sew from his mother who would tag along when he sold his items at markets this summer. Some people even thought she made them.
“People will be like, ‘Wow, I’ve never seen this,’” he said. “And my mom would go ‘Actually, it’s my son that makes these,’ because they don’t think a young guy is making clothing,” said Carr.
To help get his business off the ground, he joined the Summer Company program through the Business Centre Guelph-Wellington.
He was paired with an advisor who helped craft a business and marketing plan. Participants aged 15 to 29 also receive $1,500 to get the company started and another $1,500 to keep it going after meeting certain requirements.
“He’s very creative and innovative and he’s probably one of the most dedicated students who we had in the program this year. His work ethics are incredible,” said Olga George-Cosh, business advisor with the Business Centre Guelph-Wellington.
That work ethic is on full display as he plans to continue his business throughout the school year. He heads back to Halifax for university in just a few days.
He also plans add new clothing items to the roster.
“I’m hoping to do pants in the fall,” Carr said, adding that he will continue to stay away from the trap of fast fashion.
