It will be a fun, but busy, weekend in Waterloo Region as several big events get underway.

Caribana comes to Kitchener

The City of Kitchener is hosting its first-ever Caribana.

The street party, officially called Caribana Ignite, is set to take over King Street, Carl Zehr Square and the Gaukel Block on Aug. 23 and Aug. 24.

Caribana is the largest Caribbean festival in North America and it will be the first time the event will be celebrated outside of Toronto.

Celebrations kick off on Friday with a family-friendly Glow Party at Kitchener City Hall from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. The city said there will be music, dancing, food and free glow sticks for the first 1,000 people.

A second party will be held at the Conrad Centre for the Performing Arts at 36 King Street West from 10 p.m. until 3 a.m.

A colourful parade will hit the street on Saturday. The route will take participants down King Street from Queen to Waterloo Street. The event is scheduled from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., including a vendor market at the Gaukel Block after the parade ends.

An “After Party” will be held at the Conrad Centre for the Performing Arts starting at 10 p.m.

Waterloo welcomes Busker Carnival

The Sun Life Waterloo Busker Carnival has returned to Uptown Waterloo.

The event kicked off Thursday and will continue through to Sunday afternoon.

International artists, including acrobats, comedians, magicians and fire breathers, are set to entertain crowds in three different areas this weekend.

The first stage has been set up at Waterloo Public Square, the second performance space is on Regina Street, and the city hall parking lot will host even more acts.

Performances are scheduled every half hour from 1 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Sunday’s schedule begins at 1 p.m. with a Family Vaudeville Show to close the carnival at 5 p.m.

Three hour-long performances are scheduled at noon each day: Festival Hoop Frenzy with Hoop You filled Regina Street on Friday, while Spandy Andy’s Roaming Dance Party is scheduled at city hall and Regina Street on Saturday and Sunday.

Guests should also keep their eyes out for roaming performers throughout the festival.

The carnival has been running for 36 years.

Rib & Beer Fest returns to Waterloo

Ribbers are firing up the grill and getting ready to tantalize the tastebuds as Waterloo Rib & Beer Fest returns to RIM Park.

The event runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and will feature a Battle of the Ribs, beer market and musical acts.

Ribfest runs from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m. on Friday, from noon until 11 p.m. on Saturday, and from noon until 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Overflow parking is available on Country Squire Lane and Solstice Way.

Traffic troubles

With all the events in the region over the weekend, drivers are asked to plan extra travel time through the busiest areas.

A major closure is expected to complicate matters even further.

Highway 7/8 will be closed between the Fischer-Hallman Road and Homer Watson Boulevard interchanges over the weekend for a bridge replacement.

Partial closures are expected on Aug. 24 and a full closure will be in effect on Aug. 25.

To ease some of the congestion, the Region of Waterloo will be pausing construction at Fischer-Hallman and Ottawa and opening up three lanes of traffic along the detour route. Officers with the Waterloo Regional Police Service will be on site to help direct traffic.