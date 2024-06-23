Waterloo woman facing impaired charges after hitting mailbox, driving away

A woman from Waterloo is facing several impaired driving charges after police say she hit property with her vehicle and drove way.

Emergency crews were called to the crash around 10:30 p.m. Saturday on Beechwood Drive near Erb Street.

Police say the driver of an SUV lost control, left the road, drove over the sidewalk, hit a mailbox, got back on the road, and then left the area.

A 25-year-old woman was arrested and is facing several charges, including operating while impaired, failing to remain, and having more than zero blood alcohol while driving with a G1 licence.