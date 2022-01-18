Waterloo Wellington hospitals still at near capacity amid COVID-19 surge

Hospitals in the Waterloo Wellington area are still near full capacity as of Tuesday and continue to face staffing shortages as COVID-19 hospitalizations surge.

Hospital officials provide an update on Waterloo Wellington hospitals on Tuesdays and Fridays. According to the latest report, a total of 166 patients in hospital have tested positive for COVID-19. Officials said others remain in care who are now considered resolved.

According to the latest update, St. Mary's General Hospital's acute care capacity is at 104 per cent as of Tuesday. Other hospitals in the area range from 92 per cent to 98 per cent.

ICU capacity is over 80 per cent at all hospitals, the update said.

"Patients seeking care at our local hospitals are quite sick and the majority are unvaccinated," the update said in part. "All hospitals are actively working to open additional beds in both traditional and non-traditional room spaces (such as surgical recovery areas as temporary wards)."

As of Tuesday, there are 509 staff members across Waterloo Wellington hospitals who off work because they have tested positive for COVID-19 or were exposed to the virus. That number has dropped since Friday, when there were 570 staff off work.

“The number of patients requiring care continues to outpace our resources. You need only look in the faces of the staff and patients in our hospitals including those in stretchers lining our hallways, to understand the tremendous pressures we are facing," Lee Fairclough, president of St. Mary's and COVID-19 response lead for Waterloo Wellington hospitals, said in the update. "From this vantage point, we see that Omicron is serious and is not through with us yet. Vaccination continues to be one of our most impactful tools against more severe infection. Thank you to the community for continuing to do your part by getting vaccinated and limiting any unnecessary contacts.”

Here is a further break down of hospital data provided by Waterloo Wellington hospitals: