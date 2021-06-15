KITCHENER -- The Waterloo Warbirds are taking flight this weekend to pay tribute to essential workers and all Canadians for their work in fighting COVID-19.

According to a post on social media, the three-plane flyover dubbed Operation Revival, will take place on Saturday with Waterloo Region, Guelph, Brampton, Toronto, and Vaughan set to be included on the flight path.

The Warbirds are a local volunteer organization dedicated to keeping Canada’s Cold War aviation history alive.

However, during the global pandemic they've been focusing on showing support for those on the frontlines.

The organization previously paid tribute to frontline workers last May, flying over Waterloo Region and Guelph.

The Warbirds say flight plans for Saturday’s flyover will be announced later this week.