Waterloo to welcome hundreds of pickleball athletes for championship series

RIM Park in Waterloo will host hundreds of the best pickleball players in the province this month.

The 2024 Pickleball Ontario Championship Series Qualifiers will run from July 26 to July 28.

The Waterloo series is the final qualifier for the Championship Series.

“Pickleball Ontario is committed to the growth of our sport in Waterloo Region,” President of Pickleball Ontario Daphne Reid said via a news release. “The Championship Series provides a great opportunity to further the growth of the game while we seek to work with local stakeholders to ensure we meet our mandate. We look forward to having a great event.”

Athletes will compete in a round-robin tournament, hoping to earn a spot in the elimination medal round. Winners in each division will earn a spot in the 2024 Championship Series final set for August 8 to August 10 in Toronto.

Spectators are welcome throughout the weekend.