KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Waterloo to welcome hundreds of pickleball athletes for championship series

    Head of Victoria regional pickleball association Connie McCann holds a polymer paddle and ball at Central Park court in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, April 28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito Head of Victoria regional pickleball association Connie McCann holds a polymer paddle and ball at Central Park court in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, April 28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
    Share

    RIM Park in Waterloo will host hundreds of the best pickleball players in the province this month.

    The 2024 Pickleball Ontario Championship Series Qualifiers will run from July 26 to July 28.

    The Waterloo series is the final qualifier for the Championship Series.

    “Pickleball Ontario is committed to the growth of our sport in Waterloo Region,” President of Pickleball Ontario Daphne Reid said via a news release. “The Championship Series provides a great opportunity to further the growth of the game while we seek to work with local stakeholders to ensure we meet our mandate. We look forward to having a great event.”

    Athletes will compete in a round-robin tournament, hoping to earn a spot in the elimination medal round. Winners in each division will earn a spot in the 2024 Championship Series final set for August 8 to August 10 in Toronto.

    Spectators are welcome throughout the weekend.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News