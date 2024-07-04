Cambridge kid bikes 110 km for Terry Fox Foundation
Cambridge’s Euan Bingham is turning miles into dollars for cancer research.
The soon-to-be 11-year-old has brought back his bike ride fundraiser to raise money for the Terry Fox Foundation Ride of Hope.
“I like that I’m helping with cancer research,” Bingham told CTV News on Thursday.
Euan’s partnership with the Terry Fox Foundation’s Ride of Hope started in 2020 when he was only seven years old.
“Maybe this is something we could do as a family,” his mother Kelly recalled suggesting. “Right away he was like: ‘Oh yeah, I definitely want to do that.’”
Euan rode 70 kilometres on his seventh birthday, then 80 kilometres the following year and 90 kilometres the next. In 2023, at the age of 10, Euan completed his first 100 kilometre ride.
On Saturday, Euan embarked on a 110 kilometre ride starting in Galt, then to Brantford and back, just days before his 11th birthday.
"The windy spots were kind of hard, but it was fun to be able to finish 110 kilometers," said Euan.
He keeps his preparation simple, drinking a lot of water, getting plenty of sleep and eating a few more carbs.
Despite the feat, the young cyclist remains modest.
“I just see it as something regular,” he explained.
As of Saturday, Euan has raised more than $12,000 this year for the Terry Fox Foundation, bringing his total to $37,000 over past five years.
"I'm just feeling good that we've raised that much money and helped so many people, that one day we will maybe find a cure to cancer," said Euan after his ride. "Every distance counts, the same way that every dollar counts, the same way Terry said it."
In a statement to CTV News, the Cambridge Terry Fox Run said, in part: “What an incredible kid! [Euan] has really inspired our Terry Fox Run participants in Cambridge and all over Waterloo Region.”
The Terry Fox Foundation is also impressed with Euan’s dedication.
“The fact that he’s been doing this for five years and he just keeps adding kilometres, it’s inspiring,” Nikki Rekman, Terry Fox Ride of Hope coordinator, told CTV News. “He’s one of our shining stars.”
Donations can still be made online at Euan’s Big Ride, as well as the Ride of Hope website.
“Terry said ‘nothing was impossible’ and Euan embodies that,” Rekman added.
Looking ahead to next year, Euan said he doesn’t plan on slowing down any time soon.
“I think I’ll keep going with the same thing, 120 kilometres next year.”
