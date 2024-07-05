Brantford woman's death considered suspicious
Brantford Police are treating the death of a 40-year-old woman as suspicious.
Few details have been shared about the ongoing investigation.
In a media release sent Friday evening, police called it sudden death.
They said one male, who was known to the victim, has been taken into custody and they are not looking for any other suspects.
Police added that there is no danger to public.
Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-0113, or contact Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Owe money for CERB? Here's how the CRA is getting it back
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) may face some hurdles in collecting the money loaned through COVID-19 pandemic relief programs, like the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB), according to a tax lawyer.
N.B. man denied flight due to tear in passport’s seam
What seemed to be a minor passport issue turned into a major problem for a New Brunswick man who was denied a boarding pass from Air Canada.
Biden says 'no indication of any serious condition' in ABC interview as he fights to stay in race
U.S. President Joe Biden, fighting to save his endangered reelection effort Friday, said his disastrous debate performance last week was a 'bad episode' and there were 'no indications of any serious condition' in a highly anticipated ABC interview that was seen as a significant test of his fitness to run for office.
Summer jobs could prove tough to come by for students, according to latest job stats
Statistics Canada’s latest jobs report shows youth unemployment reached a near decade high.
Earth's core has slowed so much it's moving backward, scientists confirm. Here's what it could mean
Deep inside Earth is a solid metal ball that rotates independently of our spinning planet, like a top whirling around inside a bigger top, shrouded in mystery.
Eight-year-old boy pulled from water covered in blood after bite at Montreal beach
An eight-year-old boy from Los Angeles had his vacation to Montreal include a dramatic moment when a creature swimming underwater bit him causing a bloody scene at Jean Dore beach.
Conservatives vow to remove Liberals' pick for Canadian Human Rights Commission
The Opposition Conservatives vowed Friday that a future Pierre Poilievre-led government would remove the man the Liberals just appointed to lead the Canadian Human Rights Commission.
Ottawa woman, 49, wins $70 million, plans to help community
An Ottawa woman, who has survived cancer and has overcome addiction, has won $70 million with Lotto Max.
Democrats start moving to Harris as Biden digs in
Amid the ongoing fallout from U.S. President Joe Biden’s debate performance, talk in many top Democratic circles has already moved to who Kamala Harris’ running mate would be.
London
Intimate partner violence behind Woodstock neighbourhood shooting: Police
One person has died and another is injured after police in Woodstock, Ont. responded to multiple calls of "gunshots in the area." Around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to Champlain Avenue between Athlone Avenue and Frontenac Crescent.
LCBO strike won’t mean a dry summer in London, Ont.
Some local producers of beer, wine, and liquor are taking a wait-and-see approach to the LCBO strike.
Police investigating armed robbery, requesting information
Norfolk County OPP are investigating an armed robbery that took place Friday morning around 7:20 a.m.
Windsor
Hundreds of local LCBO workers on strike
For the first time in the history of the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO), unionized staff are on strike — including about 525 workers from Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent. In Windsor, strikers took to three picket lines at 7:00 a.m. Friday.
Wheat field fires sparking up across southwestern Ontario
Firefighters in Amherstburg put out a wheat field fire earlier this week in the midst of the crop's harvest.
Mosquito pool tests positive for West Nile Virus in Chatham-Kent
A pool of mosquitos collected on Wednesday has tested positive for West Nile Virus. Chatham-Kent (CK) Public Health said the pool came from a trap in Wheatley. It’s the first positive pool identified in Chatham-Kent this season.
Barrie
Fire closes Cookstown Foodland indefinitely
An early-morning fire closed the Cookstown Foodland grocery store on Friday.
Woman rescued from rapids by retired officer and off-duty firefighter
Provincial police say a retired officer and an off-duty firefighter jumped into action to rescue a woman who had fallen into raging rapids in Minden.
Drone captures raging truck fire on Highway 400
A dump truck caught fire on Highway 400 near the Essa Road off-ramp.
Northern Ontario
Large pile of lobster dumped on the side of Hwy. 17 in northern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a pile of dead lobster was found on the shoulder of Highway 17 this week in northern Ontario.
CRTC posts independent report on Rogers outage, says company made necessary changes
An independent report into the 2022 Rogers outage says the company lacked several protections and redundancies that could have either prevented the outage or ended it sooner.
Ottawa
CTV News Ottawa's Graham Richardson signs off for his last newscast
CTV News Ottawa’s chief news anchor Graham Richardson signed off for his last newscast Friday night.
Hawkesbury doctor acquitted of murder files $20M lawsuit against hospital, staff members
Court documents are detailing for the first time the series of events that led to Hawkesbury doctor Brian Nadler being charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of four of his patients—charges he was acquitted of this week.
Ottawa woman, 49, wins $70 million, plans to help community
An Ottawa woman, who has survived cancer and has overcome addiction, has won $70 million with Lotto Max.
Toronto
'It was pretty intense:' Driver rear-ended by 14-year-old recounts fiery collision on Hwy. 401
John Tzannis says he is lucky he wasn’t more seriously injured after a 14-year-old driver rear-ended him on Highway 401 in Mississauga, sending his work van spinning into a concrete barrier early Friday morning.
Peel police make five arrests in 'violent extortion incidents'
Peel police have made five arrests in connection with a series of “violent extortion incidents” that led to the formation of a dedicated task force this winter.
'Get off him, or you will be shot!': New details released in fatal police shooting of 29-year-old man in Oakville
Two Halton Regional Police officers shot and killed a 29-year-old man after finding him stabbing another man with a knife in the living room of an Oakville home in March, the province’s police watchdog has found.
Montreal
Montreal police investigate 2nd stabbing this week in The Village
Montreal police say a suspect has been arrested after a man was stabbed with an "edged weapon" in the city's Village neighbourhood on Friday.
Mattel partners with Quebec vegan ice cream company for Barbie's 65th anniversary
Mattel has partnered up with Grazy, a Quebec foodtech company that has created a special ice cream flavour to celebrate the 65th anniversary of the iconic doll Barbie.
Atlantic
Church must pay $104 million to victims of historical abuse in Newfoundland
The Roman Catholic Church has been ordered to pay settlements totalling $104 million to 292 survivors of historical abuse in Newfoundland and Labrador, including those at the now infamous Mount Cashel orphanage in St. John's.
N.S. RCMP looking for man wanted on assault charge
A 24-year-old man from Timberlea, N.S., is wanted of a provincewide arrest warrant.
Winnipeg
'It’s not really any different': HSC nurse speaks out amid critical contract vote
A nurse at Manitoba’s largest hospital is calling for better working conditions and a salary that can keep up with the cost of living, as thousands of nurses employed by Shared Health prepare to vote on a new contract.
'It's a fool's errand': Winnipeggers left pumping water after latest rainfall hit the city
The constant barrage of rain this year has left many Winnipeggers having to pump water out of their basements, including on Thursday when 42mm of rain hit the city in an hour.
Serious crash at Lagimodiere sends one to hospital in critical condition
One person was taken to hospital in critical condition after a serious collision on Friday.
Calgary
Woman, 91, killed in collision with CTrain in N.E. Calgary: police
A woman in her 90s was killed in a collision with a CTrain in northeast Calgary on Friday morning.
Calgary airport security workers say employer Paladin won't provide bathroom breaks, water access
Paladin security workers at the Calgary International Airport are rallying against their employer after they say the company refused to provide them with mandated bathroom breaks and access to water.
Calgary preschool to reopen after E. coli case false alarm
A Calgary preschool closed due to a suspected case of E. coli is set to reopen next week, as it says the case was a false alarm.
Edmonton
Legal Aid to continue services under funding extension as negotiations with province continue
The province and Legal Aid Alberta have agreed to extend their recently expired agreement by two months.
Child drowns while camping south of Edmonton with family: RCMP
An investigation is underway after a child drowned in Wetaskiwin on Tuesday.
Edmonton basketball coach accused of sexually assaulting teen girl at hotel
An Edmonton basketball coach has been charged with sexual assault, among other charges, after a teenage girl he was coaching reported that he'd assaulted her.
Vancouver
'Elaborate' fraud scheme involved impersonating corporate security and police, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties in Kelowna are warning the public after a local resident fell victim to an "elaborate" fraud last week.
B.C. wrestler Chelsea Green ready for Canada's 1st WWE Money in the Bank event
This weekend's Money in the Bank will be a full-circle moment for Chelsea Green.
City councils 'prayer-free' across B.C., humanist association declares
A humanist group has declared British Columbia's municipal councils "prayer-free" after receiving assurances from a lone holdout community on Vancouver Island.