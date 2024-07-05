Brantford woman's death considered suspicious

Brantford Police are treating the death of a 40-year-old woman as suspicious.

Few details have been shared about the ongoing investigation.

In a media release sent Friday evening, police called it sudden death.

They said one male, who was known to the victim, has been taken into custody and they are not looking for any other suspects.

Police added that there is no danger to public.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-0113, or contact Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477.