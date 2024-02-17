Waterloo resident plays piano to ring in 100th birthday
Ema Lafeur was tickling the ivories for her retirement community to celebrate the century mark.
The resident of Chartwell Clair Hills Retirement Residences in Waterloo marked her 100th birthdayon Saturday with a set of songs on the piano before the party began.
“There aren’t too many people in the world who turn 100,” said Christine Siopiolosz, a manager at the residences. “Everybody’s invited and we’re so excited.”
“It’s not just for the birthday girl, everyone has a great time.”
Ema’s family arrived early for a private lunch before the festivities began.
She also received certificates from Justin Trudeau, Doug Ford, the Governor General, and King Charles.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
