WATERLOO -- An unmarked Waterloo Regional Police van has been involved in a two-vehicle crash at a Kitchener intersection.

Police were called to the incident around 12:30 p.m. on Friday at Victoria Street North and Lancaster Street West.

The driver of the WRPS White Dodge Caravan was heading west on Victoria when it collided with an SUV heading south on Lancaster, according to officials.

The driver of the SUV was not injured, while the driver of the police vehicle suffered minor injuries.

The intersection was closed for about two and a half hours for an investigation.

Any witnesses to the crash are encouraged to contact Waterloo Regional Police.