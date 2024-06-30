Waterloo regional police to conduct alcohol screening at all traffic stops starting July 1

Starting on July 1, all drivers pulled over by Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) officers may face an alcohol screening test.

WRPS announced they are launching a Mandatory Alcohol Screening Pilot Project in an attempt to crack down on impaired driving.

According to a WRPS news release, 939 impaired driving related charges were laid in 2023 and impaired driving was considered to be a factor in two deaths.

They said WRPS officers will now ask all drivers pulled over as part of a traffic stop to provide a roadside breath sample, even if the officer does not suspect the driver has been drinking.

Drivers who refuse could be charged with failure or refusal to comply.

“Mandatory alcohol screening is an additional proactive step that we can take to deter and better detect alcohol-impaired drivers and improve safety for all road users in Waterloo Region,” WRPS Traffic Services Unit member Scott Griffiths said in the release.

The pilot program is expected to continue until the end of the year.

The move from WRPS comes after the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced a similar measure in May.

The OPP said they are conducting mandatory alcohol screenings during every traffic stop in the Greater Toronto Area after impaired driving collisions and charges jumped by nearly 30 per cent compared to the previous five-year average.