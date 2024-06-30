Waterloo regional police to conduct alcohol screening at all traffic stops starting July 1
Starting on July 1, all drivers pulled over by Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) officers may face an alcohol screening test.
WRPS announced they are launching a Mandatory Alcohol Screening Pilot Project in an attempt to crack down on impaired driving.
According to a WRPS news release, 939 impaired driving related charges were laid in 2023 and impaired driving was considered to be a factor in two deaths.
They said WRPS officers will now ask all drivers pulled over as part of a traffic stop to provide a roadside breath sample, even if the officer does not suspect the driver has been drinking.
Drivers who refuse could be charged with failure or refusal to comply.
“Mandatory alcohol screening is an additional proactive step that we can take to deter and better detect alcohol-impaired drivers and improve safety for all road users in Waterloo Region,” WRPS Traffic Services Unit member Scott Griffiths said in the release.
The pilot program is expected to continue until the end of the year.
The move from WRPS comes after the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced a similar measure in May.
The OPP said they are conducting mandatory alcohol screenings during every traffic stop in the Greater Toronto Area after impaired driving collisions and charges jumped by nearly 30 per cent compared to the previous five-year average.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Neighbour on the hook for $3,675 in damages due to ‘nuisance cedar’: B.C. tribunal
A B.C. man who reneged on a deal to split the cost of removing a tree with his next-door neighbour is now on the hook for the whole amount, B.C.’s civil resolution has ruled.
More WestJet flight cancellations as strike hits tens of thousands of travellers
WesJet flight cancellations grew to over 800 Sunday afternoon, upending plans for close to 100,000 passengers as an unexpected strike by plane mechanics entered its third day on the busiest travel weekend of the season.
A study identified 6 types of depression. Here’s why that matters
Scientists may be a step closer to that reality, thanks to new research that has identified six subtypes — or 'biotypes' — of major depression via brain imaging combined with machine learning.
Several U.S. military bases in Europe on heightened alert amid possible terrorist threat
Several U.S. military bases across Europe were put on a heightened state of alert over the weekend, with the level of force protection raised to its second-highest state amid concerns that a terrorist attack could target U.S. military personnel or facilities, according to two U.S. officials.
She's still busy at 105. What secrets and science are behind Canada's 'super agers'?
There is ongoing research to better understand the relationship between social connection and healthy aging, and why the brains of super agers look different compared with their peers.
Nude beach etiquette: Lose your clothes, not your manners
Most of us have felt the freedom and delight that comes with stripping down to a swimsuit on a sunny day and wading into a cool sea, the horizon twinkling in the distance.
Creators urge Ottawa to force disclosure of ‘black box’ AI system training
Canadian creators and publishers want the government to do something about the unauthorized and usually unreported use of their content to train generative artificial intelligence systems.
Canada Day is forecast to be rainy for many this year. Here's a look at weather and fireworks celebrations
Canada turns 157 years old this year, and several fireworks shows across the country are expected to paint the night skies in celebration. Here's a look at the forecast and fireworks celebrations across the country for Canada Day in 2024.
French voters propel far-right National Rally to strong lead in first-round legislative elections
France's high-stakes legislative elections propelled the far-right National Rally to a strong but not decisive lead in the first-round vote Sunday, polling agencies projected, dealing another slap to centrist President Emmanuel Macron after his risky decision to call voters back to the polls for the second time in three weeks.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.