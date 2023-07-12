Waterloo regional police face early pushback on proposed 2024 budget ask

The Waterloo Regional Police Services Board is looking to hire an additional 18 new officers in 2024, seeking approval for the increase through the upcoming budget.

The number stems from a multi-year plan to increase the number of officers in the community.

But according to a report from public accountant firm KPMG -- the force had 35 open unfilled positions when they asked for money to hire 19 more officers last year.

At Wednesday’s police board meeting, Chief Mark Crowell said some of those positions have since been filled. But Crowell didn’t say exactly how many vacancies the service currently has when asked.

“We’ve successfully on-boarded 23 new officers this year. As of the next couple of weeks we will be solidifying the number for the next class of the Ontario Police College. So the growth and the gap in our staffing continues,” Crowell said.

Regional councillor Rob Deutschmann said he's inclined to deny the request from police this year, until the force can show it can fill current vacant positions.

"I think we should deny at this stage until they can come back and show us that they are able to hire what they have. It takes about a year to a year and a half for an officer to become fully integrated into the system," Deutschmann said.

The police budget still needs to go through several meetings before it’s finalized, including a public consultation. Crowell said throughout the summer and fall they will discus whether the additional 18 officers are needed.

“That’s a fluid one that we’re working with the board on and we’re making efforts to close that gap as quick as possible,” Crowell said.

This all comes as the region is projecting a 10 per cent hike for Region of Waterloo taxpayers next year. Staff say the proposed increase is needed to maintain current service levels and continue spending on strategic priorities -- and that doesn’t include policing.

Deutschmann said he understands the community will need additional officers in the future, but feels it’s happening too rapidly and the force hasn’t proven the vacancies can be filled in time.

“Huge pressures we’re suffering as a community, from not only property taxes, but people are suffering from inflation, mortgage costs, food costs, they’re pounded from all areas. We have to find some way to provide a break for people in our community,” Deutschmann said.

Last year, council also asked police to bring a draft budget to council before it was approved by the police board, but so far there is no plan to present a draft to council.

“The expectation is that we will through October and November be providing recommended draft budgets to our board. Then moving forward through the course of November and then ultimately to December, it will be a board approved budget for consideration by regional council,” Crowell said.

Deutschmann said years ago, the board would present a preliminary budget to council, but that seems to no longer be happening even though council asked for it.

“They would go back and come back with an altered budget. So it doesn’t seem to be a collaborative approach that we were hoping for that I saw in the past,” Deutschmann said.