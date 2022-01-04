Waterloo Region warns of difficult month ahead as COVID-19 cases surge

Regional council gathered virtually on Tuesday evening for an emergency Board of Health meeting as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge.

Officials warned it will be a difficult month ahead, fueled by the fast-moving Omicron variant.

Council heard the key concern is hospital capacity, as officials predict a growing need for short-term stays at regional hospitals.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said cases will continue to surge this month, but rates are significantly underestimated due to changes in reporting and limited eligibility for PCR tests.

"For the general public, if you have symptoms of COVID, it's recommended you consider yourself as being positive with COVID, due to the fact that it's very prevalent right now," Dr. Wang said.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is expected to self-isolate and tell their own close contacts.

Local health officials said they'll rely on indicators like positivity rates, wastewater monitoring, hospitalizations and outbreaks in high-risk settings.

There were 487 new cases and two more deaths reported in Waterloo Region on Tuesday. Hospitalizations now sit at 51. The positivity rate is 31.7 per cent, the highest it has ever been.

Officials said vaccination remains a top priority, with 72,000 shots in arms over the last two weeks. However, a provincial Pfizer shortage is having an impact on supply in the region.