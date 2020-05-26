KITCHENER -- The number of COVID-19 tests reported in Waterloo Region jumped by more than 400 on Tuesday as officials reported just seven new cases of the virus in the region.

There are now a total of 1,089 positive cases here, discovered as a result of 16,045 tests.

The total includes 767 resolved cases and 113 deaths, meaning there are now 209 active cases that health officials have identified in Waterloo Region.

Acting Medical Officer Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said during a Monday media briefing that there we are seeing "signs of stabilization" in the region, and that appears to be the case in long-term care and retirement homes.

No new outbreaks have been declared, and the four most severe active ones saw no new cases or deaths.

There are currently 11 active outbreaks in these facilities. To date, 26 have been declared over.

As a whole, Ontario's number of new cases dropped significantly on Tuesday, when officials reported 287 new cases.

That's after five days in a row where the province reported more than 400 cases per day.

There are now 26,191 cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, including 19,958 recoveries and 2,123 deaths.

COVID-19 by the numbers in Waterloo Region: