KITCHENER -- The Region of Waterloo is reporting 34 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, a large decrease compared to the 92 confirmed on Saturday.

On Thursday and Friday, the daily case numbers from Public Health were in the triple digits.

The online dashboard update also added 110 more resolved cases to its total on Sunday, two more deaths related to the virus, a drop of 77 to the active case count, and no change to the number of people hospitalized or being treated in the ICU.

The Waterloo Region COVID-19 totals now stand at 8,947 confirmed cases, 7,975 resolved, 189 deaths, 780 active cases, 41 hospitalizations, and 13 people being treated in the ICU.

No new COVID-19 facility outbreaks were declared in the area, but outbreaks were declared over at a manufacturing workplace (14 cases connected), a car dealership and service shop (three cases), an industrial workplace (two cases), and a congregate setting (19 cases total, two cases in staff).

There are now 37 active COVID-19 outbreaks in Waterloo Region.

In Ontario, health officials saw an increase in daily COVID-19 cases on Sunday compared to Saturday, unlike the region.

There were 2,417 new cases confirmed compared to 2,359 the day before. This brings Ontario’s COVID-19 case count to 255,002, including 5,803 deaths and 225,046 recoveries.

The province’s seven-day average for number of cases reported is 2,459. Right now, there are 24,153 active cases of the novel coronavirus in Ontario.