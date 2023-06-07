Waterloo region school boards cancel track meets as air quality expected to reach 'high risk' Wednesday
High levels of air pollution have developed in Waterloo region and Wellington County as smoke plumes from wildfires burning in Quebec and northeastern Ontario continue to blow into the region, Environment Canada says.
Both the public and Catholic school boards in Waterloo region have postponed their regional track and field events scheduled for Wednesday.
The federal weather agency says air quality in Kitchener and Guelph will reach level 7, or ‘high risk,’ on its index by 11 a.m.
Seniors, young children, people who are pregnant and anyone with lung disease, asthma or heart disease should reduce or reschedule strenuous outdoor activities, Environment Canada says.
The general population is advised to consider postponing strenuous outdoor activities if symptoms like coughing and throat irritation develop.
“Stop outdoor activities and contact your health care provider if you or someone in your care experiences shortness of breath, wheezing (including asthma attacks), severe cough, dizziness or chest pains. Stay inside if you are feeling unwell and experiencing symptoms,” Environment Canada’s special air quality statement for the region says.
The view from the CTV News Kitchener tower on Tuesday, June 6 shows a haze over the skyline in Waterloo region as wildfires burn in northeastern Ontario and Quebec. (CTV)
Air quality in Kitchener and Guelph is expected to drop down to level 5, or ‘moderate risk’ by 9 p.m. Wednesday night, but could reach level 8 on Thursday.
Poor air quality is expected to continue into the weekend.
Air quality and visibility can fluctuate over short distances can vary from hour to hour, the weather agency notes.
