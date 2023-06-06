Full and partial burn bans declared in Waterloo region and Wellington County

The townships of North Dumfries, Wellesley, Wilmot and Woolwich say a full fire ban is in effect.

In a joint news release Tuesday afternoon, the townships said the ban is effective immediately and will remain in effect until further notice.

The ban includes all open burns and all recreational fires, including campfires.

The townships said barbeques are still permitted.

“Conditions are extremely dry, and all reasonable precautions should be taken to prevent fire spread. Fines are in place for those found to be in violation of the ban,” the townships said.

“With a lack of rain in the forecast for the next period of time, this temporary ban will help keep our townships safe.”

Meanwhile, fire departments across Wellington County are declaring a partial burn ban due to the dry conditions.

Starting Wednesday, the municipalities of Minto, Mapleton, Wellington North, Centre Wellington, Erin, Puslinch and Guelph/Eramosa will be included in the partial fire ban.

“Due to the extreme dry conditions, there will be no burning, other than recreational cooking fires until the ban is lifted,” a joint news release from the Wellington County fire departments reads.

Agricultural burns, brush pile burns, and any other burning unrelated to recreational cooking or camp fires is not allowed. Fines are in place to enforce the ban when required.

This ban will remain in place until further notice or conditions improve.

A full list of details for each municipality can be found by clicking here.