KITCHENER -- Any residents of Waterloo Region who received one or both of their COVID-19 vaccine doses outside of Ontario are being asked to contact Public Health.

In a Thursday news release, the region says filling out the out of province COVID immunization form online will allow residents to have their COVID-19 immunization record updated in the provincial database.

Health officials cite the province's recent announcement that proof of immunization is required to verify the COVID-19 vaccine product received outside of Ontario or Canada as their reasoning for the request.

"Reporting vaccines received outside of Ontario or Canada will help make the process easier for anyone who still requires their full vaccination series," the release reads in part. "It will also contribute to a better understanding of our vaccination rate in Waterloo Region."

Residents who received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose outside of the province are required to fill out the secure form in order to book an appointment for a second dose in Waterloo Region.

Public Health says they will follow up with anyone who received a vaccine outside of Ontario that was not approved, or did not receive their doses at a recommended interval.