KITCHENER -- The Region of Waterloo has launched a campaign aimed at getting residents to share why they received their COVID-19 vaccine in hopes of encouraging others to do the same.

On Thursday, the region kicked off their "What's Your Why?" campaign on social media.

We want to get back to doing what we love, with those we love. The way to get there is by coming together as a community. We all have a reason for getting vaccinated – #WhatsYourWhyWR? RT and share your reason�� pic.twitter.com/VXpnduBYO9 — Region of Waterloo (@RegionWaterloo) June 17, 2021

"There is a common thread in the stories we’ll be sharing. Each person hopes that we will soon be able to return to the activities we enjoy," a news release from the region reads in part. "Currently, about 70 per cent of the residents in Waterloo Region have had at least one dose of the vaccine. As many people as possible need to get the two-dose series of the vaccine to stop COVID-19 from spreading."

Officials say information will be made available over the course of the campaign for people who have questions and concerns about the vaccine.