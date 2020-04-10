WATERLOO -- Region of Waterloo Public Health is now reporting a total of 242 cases of COVID-19, as well as the area's ninth death.

The new total updated Friday morning marks an increase of five from the previous day.

Dr. Hsiu-LiWang, Acting MedicalOfficer of Health for the region, says the ninth death was a person in their 70s with prior health issues.

She also confirmed via video conference the projected number of deaths for Waterloo Region:

Number of Projected Deaths in Waterloo Region (over the course of the pandemic):

With public health measures in place: up to 615

Without Measures: 4,100

Number of Projected Deaths in Waterloo Region by April 30th:

With public health measures in place: 66

Without Measures: 246

Wang says that, starting Friday, they will be increasing the number of tests issued to their maximum allotted amount.

"In the next weeks we are going to see a rise in our curve because we'll see many more test results from patients and health care workers," she said.

Those who get tested will soon be able to view test results online at covid19.ontario.ca

The region says that of the 242 cases, 77 have been resolved.

By the numbers:

Cases in hospital: 28

Cases ever hospitalized: 55

Cases reported in healthcare workers: 74

Cases linked to long-term care or retirement home outbreaks: 32

Cases in people in their 50s: 25 per cent

Cases in females: 143

Cases who are health care workers: 31 per cent

Close contact or community spread: 168