KITCHENER -- Public health officials in Waterloo Region reported 57 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, marking the third day in a row where cases have gone up by at least that much.

The latest update brings the total number of local cases to 3,139, including 2,631 resolved cases—a number that went up by 35 from the day before—and 123 deaths.

That leaves 385 active cases in the region. Of those, 24 people are in hospital, including 10 people who are being cared for in the ICU.

The number of active outbreaks dropped by five on Tuesday to 16 after a few were declared over, including the one at Algarve Restaurant which had 41 cases connected to it.

The region also reported that 5,779 new tests were done since Friday, for an average of about 1,444 per day. That brings the total number of tests done in the region since the pandemic began to 202,295.

The seven-day moving average for positivity rate remained steady at 3.3 per cent, despite a spike on Saturday of 12.5 per cent. The median effective reproduction estimate dropped slightly to 1.0.

PROVINCIAL NUMBERS UNDERESTIMATED: OFFICIALS

Across Ontario, public health officials reported a dip in the number of new COVID-19 cases due to a technical issue.

The province issued a statement explaining the error, saying that the record-breaking 1,589 new cases reported on Monday was overestimated, while the 1,009 new cases reported on Tuesday were underestimated.

That makes for an average of 1,299 new infections per day over the past two days.

There have been a total of 106,510 cases of COVID-19 in the province to date, including 90,074 recoveries and 3,519 deaths.